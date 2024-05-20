AIIMS hosts World Retinoblastoma Awareness Week

NEW DELHI: The World Retinoblastoma Awareness Week 2024 was celebrated at the RP Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, from May 12 to 18.



Retinoblastoma, the most common eye cancer in children under five, is particularly prevalent in India, which has the highest number of retinoblastoma cases globally.

The cancer is curable if detected early, with the most common sign being leucocoria, or a white reflex in the pupil.

This year’s awareness week highlighted the critical importance of recognising early signs and ensuring prompt referral to ophthalmologists, which can save both the child’s life and vision.

The event at AIIMS featured the recognition of survivors and their families, honoring their courage and determination in battling the disease. Participants engaged in various creative activities with great enthusiasm, showcasing stories of triumph, including those of former patients now pursuing professional courses in fields such as engineering and medicine.

AIIMS, New Delhi, boasts facilities for retinoblastoma treatment, including intra-arterial chemotherapy and plaque brachytherapy, which can preserve both life and vision. Financial support for treatment is available through government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, ensuring accessibility for all.

The program underscored the necessity of early diagnosis and treatment, and the vital role of community awareness in improving survival outcomes. There was a call for the government to initiate a nationwide awareness campaign, emphasising the significance of recognising leucocoria in children.