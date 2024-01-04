AIIMS gets new SmartLab: ‘Cutting-edge, end-to-end total lab automation platform’

The SmartLab at AIIMS, housed within the new RAK OPD block and operating under the department of Laboratory Medicine, has been introduced as a “cutting-edge, end-to-end total laboratory automation platform.”

This facility is seamlessly integrated, offering a comprehensive range of laboratory testing services including hematology, biochemistry, coagulation, serology, endocrinology, and various immunoassays.

With nearly 100 test parameters available under one roof, the facility prides itself on delivering world-class quality services with an emphasis on minimal turn-around-time and cost efficiency.

Operational round the clock, the SmartLab handles samples from the Outpatient Department (OPD) and Inpatient Department (IPD) loads originating from CNC, NCA, MCH, and Surgery blocks, processing 5,000 to 6,000 samples per day, encompassing approximately 80,000 to 90,000 analytes daily.

The SmartLab is at the forefront of technological advancements, functioning as a completely paperless facility that solely accepts electronic test requests through the eHospital system.

Reports are generated electronically and made accessible via the eHospital platform or the ors.gov.in portal post-authentication. Remarkably, around 50 per cent of the reports are available within a swift 4-hour window from the sample’s receipt, with over 90 per cent made available within the same day, ensuring timely access to critical information.

Dr Sudip Kumar Datta, Additional Professor and Head of the Department of Laboratory Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, shed light on the accessibility of medical reports for the elderly and those from marginalised backgrounds who might not be digitally savvy.

He told Millennium Post that within the hospital wards, medical staff assist in accessing these reports, ensuring that patients receive necessary support. Moreover, during OPD visits, the reports are readily available with the attending doctors, integrated into the patient’s file for easy access, challenging the misconception that all processes are entirely digital. Dr Datta emphasised their commitment to assisting individuals in obtaining their medical reports.

Dr Kumar underscored the accessibility of services at AIIMS, debunking the notion that special connections are necessary for treatment. He clarified that no intermediaries are involved in the process, urging people not to fall prey to such misconceptions.

Patients can easily register at AIIMS and access all necessary tests and treatments free of cost and within a timely manner, ensuring transparency and equality in healthcare services.

Ensuring stringent quality control and efficient inventory management, the SmartLab actively participates in External Quality Assurance programs and is working towards securing NABL accreditation. Furthermore, the MD Laboratory Medicine program embodies an integrated diagnostic approach, training future diagnosticians in Quality Management, Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Diagnostic Stewardship, and Laboratory Economics, fostering a skilled cohort for the future of diagnostics.