AIIMS gets 3 electric buses

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, handed over three nine-metre electric buses to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Friday as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The initiative aims to promote green mobility while strengthening patient-care infrastructure at the premier medical institute. According to POWERGRID officials, the electric buses will facilitate eco-friendly transportation for patients, staff and visitors, reducing both operational costs and carbon footprint. Senior representatives from AIIMS expressed gratitude for the initiative.