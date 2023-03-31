AIIMS forms panel to establish museum of archives

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences administration has set up a panel for the collection, maintenance and establishment of a museum of archives at the institute here.



An office memorandum issued by AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas said the premier institute has developed a rich culture that amalgamates evidence-based medicine with strong work ethics that work in synchronisation to deliver results that were envisioned during its inception.

“However, some memories have faded, especially for people who only have a recent association with the institution. As has been observed, most of the renowned educational institutions across the globe maintain archives to demonstrate their legacy,” it said.

These archives are a witness to the past and provide an explanation for historical actions and rationale behind current decisions, it added. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi was established in 1956 as an autonomous institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament with the objective of setting the highest standards of medical education in India by bringing together in one place, educational facilities of the highest order for the training of healthcare personnel in all important branches for the attainment of self-sufficiency in medical education.

Nearly seven decades into its journey, AIIMS continues to be the forerunner in the field of health education, research and patient care across the country, the memorandum stated, adding that this is reflected not only in the immensely high number of patients treated each year but also by the fact that it has continuously been acing the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings.

The standards that it has attained and maintained over the period are a result of the dedicated healthcare professionals that have toiled day in, day out to nurture this Institute.

The memorandum further said the archives will assist the coming generations in adapting into the institute’s culture and align their individual objectives with those of the organisation.

“It is imperative that the archives are collected and maintained at AIIMS, New Delhi in the library and a museum to showcase the legacy of the institute,” it stated.

The mandate of the proposed panel will be establishing an additional section in the library and/or a museum to maintain and showcase these archives.

Other mandates will be collecting the archives by visiting and interviewing past directors and senior retired faculty members of AllMS, and digitising the archives and hosting them on the institute website.