AIIMS female security guard accuses CSO of sexual harassment

NEW DELHI: A female guard at AIIMS-Delhi has accused its chief security officer of sexual harassment and caste discrimination, prompting the premier medical institute to initiate a probe into the allegations.

According to an office memorandum dated October 15, the probe will be conducted by Dr K K Verma, Dean Academics, who heads the institute’s committee on redressal of grievances of SC/ ST/OBC; and Dr Punit Kaur, HoD Biophysics, who chairs the Internal Complaints Committee against sexual harassment.

Both committees must submit preliminary reports with evidence within seven days of the memorandum’s issuance. Sources indicate that the female guard accused the chief security officer of sexual harassment and casteist remarks during a meeting about her duty roster. AIIMS authorities declined to comment.