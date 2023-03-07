AIIMS faculty association alleges delay in implementing rotation system

New Delhi: The Faculty Association of AIIMS expressed displeasure over the delay in the implementation of the rotation system. The association has written a letter to Dr VK Pal, Member, NITI Aayog alleging that there is a deliberate delay in handing over the report of the committee constituted by the Union Health Ministry to the Ministry so that it can be avoided.



The Faculty Association has demanded to Dr VK Paul to hand over the report to the Ministry soon. Last year, the ministry formed a committee under the leadership of Dr. VK Paul to implement the rotation system in AIIMS. This committee also held meetings with the representatives of various medical institutions and took their feedback.

Dr VK Paul had assured that the committee would submit its report to the Ministry by the end of February, but it did not happen. The delay in submitting the report is affecting the enthusiasm of the faculty of the institute. The Faculty Association of AIIMS has written twice on the issue of the rotation system. If the rotation system is implemented, then after a certain period in AIIMS, the head sitting on various administrative posts including the head of the department will be able to change.