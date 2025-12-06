AIIMS expert lists ways to combat diabetes

New Delhi: A recent health awareness message by Dr. Nikhil Tandon of AIIMS, New Delhi, underscores the growing importance of preventive measures against diabetes, a condition that continues to rise across age groups in India. Speaking as part of the AIIMS DocTalks series, Dr. Tandon emphasised that diabetes is no longer limited to hereditary or high-risk individuals alone; lifestyle shifts and early intervention now hold the key to curbing its spread.

In his address, Dr. Tandon highlights screening and timely identification as the cornerstone of diabetes prevention. He notes that many individuals discover their condition only after complications set in, making early detection crucial. Regular blood sugar checks, particularly for people with a family history, obesity, sedentary routines or other risk markers, can significantly reduce long-term harm.

Equally significant is the role of diet and physical activity. Dr. Tandon stresses that a balanced, mindful diet lower in refined sugars and processed foods, richer in fibre, whole grains and fresh vegetables acts as a strong protective shield. Consistent physical exercise, even in moderate forms such as brisk walking, cycling or yoga, helps regulate body weight and improves insulin sensitivity, reducing the chances of developing type-2 diabetes.

