AIIMS directs to generate Ayushman Bharat Health account

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has issued an order regarding the Abha ID which is Ayushman Bharat Health account being created under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.



It is going to provide great relief not only to the patients getting treatment in AIIMS but also to the patients getting treatment in any other

hospital.

Once the ABHA ID will be created then the complete record of the patient’s illness is going to be recorded. Along with this, a scan and QR code will also be given, through which the patient’s health record can be seen in any hospital.

According to an order issued by the AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas, all the employees, including the heads of all the departments, have given the instructions related to the opening of IDs containing the health accounts of the patients from the year 2022.

The opening of Abha IDs was started in the hospital, but in the last few days, It is seen from the survey that the hospital centers are running at a very slow pace, from opening the Aura ID to recording the patient, generating the scan, and sharing the QR code.