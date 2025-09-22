AIIMS director leads school awareness drive

NEW DELHI: In a proactive step to strengthen community resilience against seasonal vector-borne diseases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, conducted an awareness programme at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kidwai Nagar. The initiative was led by AIIMS Director Prof. M. Srinivas along with Prof. Sanjay K. Rai, Head of Community Medicine, and sought to sensitise students and teachers on preventive measures against dengue and malaria.

The interactive campaign emphasised simple but crucial habits such as avoiding stagnant water, covering household containers, ensuring proper waste disposal, and maintaining clean surroundings. Demonstrations were also held to help children understand how mosquitoes breed and how preventive practices can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Srinivas underlined the role of children as “change agents” within society. “When students adopt preventive habits and carry these lessons back to their families and neighbourhoods, it creates a ripple effect. This is how awareness translates into community-wide protection,” he said.

Prof. Rai added that prevention is the most effective weapon against vector-borne diseases. “Dengue and malaria cases in Delhi typically rise during the monsoon and post-monsoon months. Strengthening awareness at the school level is critical because timely precautions can save lives and reduce the disease burden on healthcare facilities,” he observed.

According to municipal reports, Delhi has already registered fresh cases of malaria and dengue this season, prompting intensified surveillance and public health drives. AIIMS’ initiative aligns with the city’s larger effort to curb outbreaks by promoting behavioural change at the grassroots.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya students actively participated, asking questions and pledging to spread the message of cleanliness and mosquito control in their communities. Teachers too welcomed the effort, noting that integrating such health awareness sessions into school activities helps instill lifelong practices among children.

Experts point out that while government agencies are stepping up vector-control measures, sustained community engagement remains the cornerstone of prevention. AIIMS officials indicated that more such school-level programmes are planned in the coming weeks, reinforcing the message that tackling dengue and malaria requires

collective responsibility.

By placing children at the heart of this campaign, AIIMS hopes to nurture a culture of vigilance and health consciousness, ensuring that the fight against mosquito-borne diseases is not confined to hospitals, but begins at schools.