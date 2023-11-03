AIIMS develops training module to tackle the mortality linked to TB & EPTB

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has developed a training module in collaboration with experts from across the country to tackle the morbidity and mortality associated with all forms of Tuberculosis (TB), including Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis (EPTB).



EPTB, which accounts for 15-25 per cent of all TB cases, presents a diagnostic and therapeutic challenge due to its heterogeneous clinical manifestations and difficulties in obtaining diagnostic samples. These challenges, including reduced drug efficacy and unclear treatment durations, require a multidisciplinary, personalized approach to improve patient outcomes.

This training module was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World TB Day, March 24, 2023.

In furtherance of this initiative, the Department of Medicine at AIIMS, in collaboration

with the Central TB Division (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare) and the WHO Country Office for India, is organising a ‘National Training of Trainers (ToT) for Management of Extra Pulmonary TB under NTEP.’

The objective is to establish a proficient pool of master trainers across the country, both from the public

and private health sectors, to ensure high-quality diagnostic and treatment services for EPTB management at the

state level.

The training will consist of two sessions: Session I from November 1 to November 3, 2023, at AIIMS, New Delhi, encompassing states from the West Zone, South Zone I, and South Zone II, and Session II from November 6 to November 8, 2023, at AIIMS, New Delhi, with participation from states in the North Zone, East Zone, and North East Zonal task force.