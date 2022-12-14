AIIMS-Delhi to start teleconsultation for all depts by April next yr

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to start teleconsultation OPD for follow-up patients in all departments by April 15 next year.

The teleconsultation will help the follow-up patients to take appointments for tele-follow-up if advised on Online Registration System and as per slots available like they do for their routine OPD appointments. It is aiming to provide online access to hospital services for patients integrated with Ayushman Bharat Health Account.

"All departments are requested to plan their OPD schedules accordingly such that an adequate number of tele-follow-up slots are available for patients seeking this facility as advised by the treating consultant", said an office memorandum issued by the Director Dr M Srinivas.

To enable appropriate customisation of the NIC's teleconsultation solution, the Department of Cardiology is going to start the teleconsultations for their follow-up patients on the NIC's e-Hospital Telemedicine solution with effect from November 15 and provide continuous feedback to NIC to enable them to customize their solution.