AIIMS, Delhi to roll out electric buses

NEW DELHI: AIIMS, Delhi will soon introduce electric buses to improve last-mile connectivity for patients, their attendants and caregivers from both rail and bus transit points to key areas within the campus.

The service is aimed at addressing problems such as long walks and overpriced auto-rickshaws, and spotty transport solutions within the sprawling hospital campus.

The e-buses will have an approximate capacity of 20 seats, air conditioning and low floors to ensure easy boarding for patients and will also have the option to load a patient on a wheelchair if required, an office memorandum issued on Tuesday said.

“The AIIMS, Delhi has made several additional changes in a bid to make things more easily accessible and comfortable for those who come down to its premises. Considering the need of patients and their attendants in this regard, a holistic plan has been prepared to address connectivity to interior destinations within the Institute by public transit,” Dr M Srinivas, Director of the premier hospital said.

A patient app will show the expected time of arrival of buses, the memo said. According to the office memorandum, the director has been interacting with patients and their attendants and it has emerged that all-weather connectivity of AIIMS campus with nearby public transit points -- AIIMS, South Extension metro stations and nearby bus stops -- are a major point of concern for all.

Weak and frail patients often have to walk long distances or take auto rickshaws, etc. at exorbitant rates. from these transit points to reach their destination within AIIMS campus, it said.

Also, as the AIIMS campus is nearly spread over 200 acres, patients visiting Masjid Moth or Trauma Centre areas often have to walk long distances from even the AIIMS metro station, it said. Some patients have also complained about being fleeced by auto rickshaws by charging fare which is not commensurate with the distance, the memo said.

“Accordingly, to improve the experience of patients and their care providers, it has been decided that, in addition to the parikrama seva, electric buses shall be introduced for commuting to and from the nearby public transit points to various areas within the AIIMS campus,” the order stated.

Electric buses will be leased on an outsourcing basis, with service every 10 minutes during peak hours (7am-7pm) and every 15 minutes during off-peak hours (7pm-7am and on holidays). Designated stops within the AIIMS campus will have shading and a call button for patient wait time tracking.

The buses will feature CCTV and GPS, with real-time tracking accessible via a free app on iOS and Android. Fares will be paid via UPI or AIIMS Smart Card. The service provider can use or install chargers. Strict penalties will ensure service quality. Dr. Srinivas and Dr. Dada emphasise improved patient experience and

convenience.