AIIMS-Delhi stresses India’s paediatric safety innovations

NEW DELHI: On World Patient Safety Day 2025, AIIMS Director Dr. Srinivas delivered a keynote at a WHO SEARO webinar on “Integrating Quality and Safety in Paediatric Care: Lessons from India,” under the theme “Safe Care for Every Newborn and Every Child.” He highlighted India’s efforts to enhance paediatric safety through neonatal care checklists, standardised treatment bundles, structured staff training, and infection prevention protocols. Dr. Srinivas stressed the role of parents and caregivers in tailoring care to children’s developmental needs. Digital platforms monitoring adverse events in neonatal intensive care units, along with data-driven feedback, were showcased as tools to improve outcomes. Experts noted India’s model could guide neighbouring countries. The address called for integrating safety into every layer of healthcare delivery.