AIIMS Delhi sounds alarm on pollution’s impact before birth

New Delhi: As Delhi-NCR continues to choke under hazardous air quality, doctors at AIIMS have issued an urgent warning children are not just affected after birth, but much earlier, inside the womb. Dr. Kana Ram Jat, Professor of Paediatrics at AIIMS, underlined that exposure to polluted air during pregnancy can disrupt oxygen supply to the fetus, impair organ development, and increase the chances of newborns having compromised respiratory systems.

According to Dr. Jat, fetuses exposed to toxic pollutants are more likely to be born with low birth weight, suffer from allergies, and develop wheezing or asthma later in life. Many such infants require longer neonatal care and face a higher risk of developmental delays. “The crisis begins much before we think,” he noted.

Post-birth, the vulnerability only deepens. Infants and young children inhale more air per kilogram of body weight, have narrower airways, and underdeveloped nasal passages, making them more susceptible to pollutants. Outdoor play, close proximity to ground-level pollution, and limited ability to avoid exposure further heighten risks. This results in an annual spike in paediatric breathing emergencies during pollution peaks.

Bronchiolitis and pneumonia remain common in children under five, with bronchiolitis often starting like a cold before progressing to serious breathing distress. Dr. Jat warns that repeated lung infections early in life can increase the likelihood of recurrent wheezing and asthma in later years.

Parents often turn to nebulisers and antibiotics at the first sign of respiratory distress, but experts caution against overuse. Most infections in young children are viral, making antibiotics ineffective. While inhaled steroids are safe under medical supervision, unnecessary use should be avoided. The doctor emphasises that parents must consult a paediatrician to determine appropriate treatment and devices. Long-term protection begins at home: exclusive breastfeeding for six months, timely vaccinations, reduced outdoor exposure on polluted days, and careful indoor air quality management. Air purifiers, while not perfect, offer partial relief, especially for infants and the elderly.

As Delhi battles yet another season of dangerous air, Dr. Jat’s message is clear air quality today shapes the health of future generations. Parents, he stresses, must stay vigilant, informed, and proactive.