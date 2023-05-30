AIIMS Delhi signs MoU with HSSC for skill dev of hospital staff

New Delhi: The AIIMS Delhi has signed a memorandum of understanding with the healthcare sector skill council for the skilling, reskilling, and upskilling of various cadres of hospital staff. The HSSC is a recognised awarding body by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training under the ambit of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, an office memorandum issued by AIIMS said.



It assess and certifies candidates on skill qualifications in the healthcare sector including AYUSH, social sector and hospital management services with the support of industry experts, academia, line ministries and regulators, it said.

The HSSC has expressed its willingness to recognise AIIMS as its centre of excellence (CoE), Director Dr M Srinivas said.

“This CoE would provide leadership, best practices, research, support, training of trainers and skill training for a specific sector. This would be a role model as a place where the highest standards are maintained,” the memorandum said.

AIIMS in its capacity as CoE will provide skill certification to various cadres of its staff in collaboration with HSSC for enhancing patient experience, it said. This involves training of master trainers at AIIMS by HSSC who will subsequently train others, the statement said.

These training sessions will have a course completion test at the end and successful candidates will be provided skill certification in collaboration with HSSC, it said.