‘AIIMS Delhi set to become biggest robotic surgery skill training centre’

New Delhi: The AIIMS Delhi is set to become the biggest robotic surgery skill training centre with two state-of-the-art robotic surgery equipment dedicated for training of surgeons, Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said on Wednesday.

The institute is a pioneer in the field of medical education, research and healthcare in India whose legacy of excellence continues to inspire medical institutions worldwide, said Jadhav, as he presided over the 69th Foundation Day ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

“AIIMS Delhi has achieved remarkable milestones and is determined to achieve its goal of being one of the top-ranked medical institutions in the world,” Jadhav said while speaking on the occasion.

Highlighting that for the seventh consecutive year since the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), AIIMS Delhi has been ranked number one among medical institutions of India, the Union minister said, “This institute’s continuous unchallenged status is a remarkable achievement.”

He informed that AIIMS Delhi now serves as the National Resource Centre of the National Medical College Network (NMCN) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This has enabled linkages with more than 100 medical colleges for enhancing undergraduate, postgraduate and continuing medical education, he said.

“This objective is being facilitated by the creation of a National Learning Management and Information System, SAKSHYAM, which was launched last year,” he said.