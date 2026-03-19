AIIMS Delhi observes World Social Work Day

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences marked World Social Work Day with a special programme led by the Medical Social Service Officers Association, underscoring the role of social workers in patient care.



Observed globally on March 17, this year’s theme, “Co-Building Hope and Harmony,” emphasises unity and inclusive support

systems in society.

At AIIMS, the event focused on strengthening psychosocial support within healthcare, with discussions on patient welfare, counselling, and

community outreach.

Participants highlighted the need to integrate social work more deeply into medical systems to ensure holistic and equitable healthcare

delivery.