AIIMS Delhi marks its 50th Convocation

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, held its 50th Convocation on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the institute’s illustrious journey of medical excellence, education, and innovation.

The ceremony was graced by Union Health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul, and Minister of State Bansuri Swaraj, who lauded AIIMS for its pivotal role in advancing India’s healthcare system and producing generations of distinguished medical professionals. Addressing the gathering, Nadda commended AIIMS Delhi for maintaining its stature as the country’s premier medical institution, blending clinical expertise with cutting-edge research and compassionate care. He said that AIIMS continues to set global benchmarks in public health and medical innovation, serving as a model for upcoming AIIMS institutions across the nation.

The convocation witnessed the conferring of degrees, medals, and honours upon graduating students and scholars for their academic achievements and contributions to medical research. Paul highlighted AIIMS Delhi’s leadership in implementing national health programmes and its integral role in shaping evidence-based policy decisions. Minister Bansuri Swaraj emphasised the institute’s enduring legacy, stating that AIIMS stands as a beacon of trust and excellence, symbolising India’s progress in medical education and public health.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the institute’s commitment to advancing medical science and nurturing the next generation of healthcare leaders.