AIIMS Delhi launches nutrition awareness drive

New Delhi: The Dietetics Department at JPNA Trauma Center, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has launched a series of programmes to mark Poshan Maah 2025, focusing on spreading awareness about nutrition, healthy food practices, and their direct link to faster recovery, disease prevention, and community well-being.

The initiative features nutrition awareness sessions, educational talks, and interactive school programmes, aimed at engaging students, patients, and the wider community. By combining clinical expertise with outreach activities, the programme seeks to underline the message that healthy food is not just a matter of diet but a cornerstone of public health.

Senior dietitian and faculty at AIIMS highlighted that balanced nutrition is essential in both preventing non-communicable diseases and ensuring quicker recovery for patients. Sessions with schoolchildren emphasised practical steps such as reducing junk food consumption, adopting home-cooked meals, and ensuring dietary diversity to instil lifelong healthy habits from an early age.

Hospital-based activities included interactive discussions with patients and caregivers on the importance of nutrition during treatment and recovery. The outreach efforts reinforce the slogan: “Sahi Poshan – Desh Roshan,” underlining the belief that stronger communities are built through informed and healthy choices.

AIIMS officials affirmed that the campaign will continue through the month, aligning with the national goal of a healthier, better- nourished India.