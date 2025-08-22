AIIMS-Delhi doctor survives attempt to be mowed down by car; FIR registered: Police

NEW DELHI: A senior doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had a narrow escape after the driver of a car allegedly tried to mow him down inside the hospital campus, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on August 18, around 4 pm, near Gate Number 1 of AIIMS, when the victim was passing through the campus and noticed a traffic jam being caused by the car.

The complainant informed the police that the car was blocking traffic. When he signalled to the driver to reverse so that other vehicles could pass, the driver, instead of complying, allegedly accelerated and struck him, a senior police officer stated.

“The driver did not stop after the first collision. He struck me two more times and dragged me along with the car before I managed to save my life,” the complaint told the police. Based on the complaint, an FIR under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Hauz Khas Police Station.

The officer noted that CCTV footage from the cameras installed on the campus has been seized, and eyewitnesses are being identified.

“We are taking the matter seriously, and multiple teams are working to identify and nab the accused. The vehicle number has been noted, and technical surveillance is being used to track the suspect,” the officer said.

Police said they are probing the accused’s motive.