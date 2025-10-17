AIIMS Delhi conducts CPR training for staff & public

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, organised a comprehensive CPR training programme for all staff cadres from October 14 to 17, under the Department of Emergency Medicine.

The sessions were held across NCI Jhajjar, the Trauma Centre, and the main AIIMS campus. A CPR awareness booth was also set up outside JLN Stadium to train patients, attendants, students, and security personnel.

Director Dr. M. Srinivas and faculty members, including Dr. Sanjeev Bhoi and Dr. Tej Prakash Sinha, led the initiative as part of the Ministry of Health’s National CPR Week campaign.