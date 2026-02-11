AIIMS Delhi completes more than 10,000 major surgeries

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has completed more than 10,000 major surgeries in 2025, marking a significant milestone for the premier public healthcare institution. According to Professor and Head of the Department of Surgery, Dr. Sunil Chumber, the department has carried out nearly 10,500 operations under general anaesthesia so far this year.



According to ANI The procedures span a wide clinical spectrum, including gall bladder stone surgeries, hernia repairs, gastrointestinal operations, cancer surgeries, and complex reconstructive interventions.

Gall bladder-related procedures remain among the most frequently performed surgeries, reflecting a common health concern among patients seeking treatment at the hospital.

AIIMS has also handled challenging cases such as oesophageal reconstruction in patients affected by corrosive or acid ingestion, where surgeons create alternative food passages to restore swallowing function. These intricate procedures highlight the institute’s advanced surgical expertise and multidisciplinary coordination.

The expansion and strengthening of surgical infrastructure have contributed to the increased surgical volume. With multiple fully functional operation theatres, including emergency and advanced minimally invasive facilities, the department has been able to manage both routine and highly specialised cases efficiently.

The milestone highlights AIIMS Delhi’s key role in providing affordable tertiary care nationwide. As a premier referral centre, it manages a heavy patient load while upholding safety and clinical excellence, strengthening its position in India’s public healthcare system.