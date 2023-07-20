The AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday cancelled the mock NExT exam scheduled for July 28 after the National Medical Commission deferred the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year MBBS students of the 2019 batch. In a notice, the AIIMS said the process to refund registration fees of candidates for the mock test has been initiated. The NMC on July 13 said the NExT exam has been deferred till further directions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The NExT shall form the basis of certifying the eligibility of a medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a licentiate examination.

AIIMS-Delhi cancels mock NExT exam scheduled for July 28