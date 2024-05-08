AIIMS Delhi announces plans to enhance its CATH lab capacity

NEW DELHI: Amid growing demand for critical cardiovascular and neurological procedures, the AIIMS Delhi has decided to enhance its CATH lab capacity, officials on Tuesday said.



The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will also set up a CATH lab in the emergency department to ensure prompt primary neuro, cardio and other endovascular interventions, they said.

A catheterisation laboratory, often called a cath lab, is a hospital or clinic room equipped with diagnostic imaging technology to visualise the heart’s arteries and chambers, allowing for the diagnosis and treatment of any blockages or abnormalities.

This strategic decision comes after careful consideration of the current patient load and the need for prompt interventions, particularly in emergency situations, said Dr Rima Dada, the professor-in charge of Media Cell.

AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas underscored the urgency of addressing the existing gap between the demand for CATH lab services and the available infrastructure

during discussions with the AIIMS faculty recently, Dr Dada said. It was observed the current number of operational CATH labs fall short of meeting the escalating demand, resulting in extended waiting times for complex neuro and cardio procedures.

Furthermore, the absence of a dedicated CATH lab within the emergency department has led to delays in administering primary interventions, consequently impacting patient outcomes.

Recognising these challenges, AIIMS Delhi has resolved to take proactive measures to optimise patient care, she said.

“Accordingly, it has been decided that the Cardio Neuro Centre shall augment the number of CATH labs therein at the earliest as per the maximum projected requirement for optimal patient care,” Dr Dada said.

“Also, a shared CATH lab shall be operationalised in the emergency department to ensure prompt primary neuro, cardio and other endovascular interventions within the most vital golden hour,” she added.

This expansion aims to streamline the delivery of critical interventions and reduce waiting times, ensuring timely access to life-saving treatments for the patients.