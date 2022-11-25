AIIMS cyber attack: Delhi Police register FIR, begin investigation

New Delhi: Amid the serious cyber attack incident reported in AIIMS-Delhi, Delhi Police's IFSO unit registered an FIR under Sections 385 IPC and 66/66F of the IT Act and initiated an investigation.



However, the concerned authority claimed that it was the second day of disruption of digital services at AIIMS with patient services adversely affected.

All emergency, routine patient care and laboratory services are being managed manually, according to a statement issued by the AIIMS.

With the server being down, the outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation and the appointment system, remained affected, an AIIMS official said.

The hospital in a statement said the National Informatics Centre working to restore the system "has informed that this may be a ransomware attack, which will be investigated by the appropriate authorities".

"Measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and National Informatics Centre," the statement read.

Ransomware is a malicious software designed to deny an user or organisation access to files on their computer.

In most cases, cyber attackers demand a ransom to allow access to the files.

Reportedly, the worst hit was the registration section, where hundreds queued since dawn to get themselves registered. The hospital mentioned that AIIMS and NIC will take precautions to prevent such future attacks.