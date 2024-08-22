AIIMS constitutes two committees to asses campus safety

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS Delhi administration on Wednesday appealed to striking resident doctors to resume duties in the interest of patient care, saying a collaborative internal security audit will be conducted to assess safety and security measures within the campus. Two committees have also been constituted by the administration to look into safety issues at the institute and other concerns of the doctors.

Resident doctors of AIIMS have been on strike demanding a central legislation for the protection of healthcare workers following the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

Besides the security audit, the AIIMS administration has also decided to install Al-enabled CCTV cameras at key entry and exit points of the Mother and Child Block on a pilot basis.

Such cameras shall be able to recognise all visitors with facial recognition technology and shall help security staff to identify persons entering and exiting frequently thereby helping them in access control.

AIIMS Director V. Srinivas affirmed the hospital’s commitment to the safety of healthcare professionals and patients. He announced a collaborative internal security audit, led by Dr. Puneet Kaur, with a 15-member committee including FAIIMS, Resident Doctors Association, Students Union, Nurses Union, and Society of Young Scientists.

The committee will assess security at AIIMS campuses and outreach locations like NCI Jhajjar and CRHSP Ballabgarh. The government has urged doctors to resume duties, promising action on safety concerns.

