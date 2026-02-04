AIIMS conducts telerobotic ultrasound across continents

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) marked a major leap in remote healthcare delivery by demonstrating a telerobotic ultrasound system capable of conducting real-time diagnostic scans from Antarctica, thousands of kilometres away.



The demonstration was held during AIIMS Research Day 2026 and highlighted the growing role of advanced technology in overcoming geographical barriers in medical care.

According to ANI, the initiative was Led by Professor (Dr.) S.H. Chandrashekhara, they showcased how a clinician based in New Delhi can remotely operate a robotic arm holding an ultrasound probe at an Indian Antarctic research station. Using high-speed connectivity and precision robotics, ultrasound images were transmitted live to Delhi, allowing accurate diagnosis despite extreme climatic and logistical challenges.

The system is the result of a collaborative effort involving AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi, the Indian Himalayan Fibre Cable (IHFC), the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGHS).

Professor Subir Kumar Saha of IIT Delhi played a key role in designing the system, ensuring stability, precision and reliable remote control. Researchers Udayan Banerjee and Siddharth Gupta were instrumental in technical installation and field execution.

Drawing on Antarctic expedition experience, the team remotely conducted ultrasound scans, trauma and cardiac assessments, showing promise for disaster zones, remote rural areas and high-altitude regions.