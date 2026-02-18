AIIMS conducts India’s first remote ultrasound procedure in Antarctica

New Delhi: In a landmark step for telemedicine, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi have successfully carried out India’s first remote ultrasound procedure in Antarctica, bridging a distance of over 12,000 km between specialist and patient.



The breakthrough was demonstrated in February 2026 during AIIMS Research Day. The live tele-ultrasound was performed on volunteers stationed at India’s Maitri Research Station, one of the country’s scientific outposts on the icy continent. Union Minister Jitendra Singh witnessed the real-time demonstration in New Delhi. The initiative was led by Dr. Chandrashekhara S.H., who coordinated the medical execution of the project. The technology relied on an artificial intelligence-enabled tele-robotic ultrasound system. A radiology specialist seated in Delhi remotely operated a robotic arm holding the ultrasound probe in Antarctica. Movements and pressure feedback were transmitted instantly, allowing the scan to be conducted with remarkable precision, almost replicating physical presence.

The system was developed in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research. Dr. Subir Kumar Saha of IIT Delhi played a key role in designing and refining the robotic mechanism, while researchers Udayan Banerjee and Siddharth Gupta oversaw installation and optimisation. Clinical guidance was supported by Dr. Vikas Dogra of RGSSH, who helped conceptualise its use in Antarctic conditions. Experts describe the achievement as a turning point in decentralised healthcare. Ultrasound imaging typically requires trained radiologists on site, a challenge in isolated environments such as Antarctica.