AIIMS begins preps for face transplants

BY Team MP14 Feb 2026 12:26 AM IST

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has become the first in India to announce the introduction of face transplantation.

The Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery has begun creating a patient registry and is conducting a cadaveric training workshop. International expert Indranil Sinha from Brigham and Women’s Hospital is supporting the initiative.

Around 80 face transplants have been performed worldwide. AIIMS plans collaboration with Harvard Medical School.

