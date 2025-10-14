AIIMS acts on nurses’ complaint, removes Bisoi as CTVS dept head

New Delhi: AIIMS-Delhi has removed Dr AK Bisoi as the head of the Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department, pending an inquiry into a complaint of harassment against him by a female nursing staff.

According to sources, the AIIMS Nurses Union had filed a complaint with the AIIMS Director and the Prime Minister’s Office alleging workplace intimidation and sexual harassment, and repeated use of “vulgar, unprofessional and derogatory language” by Bisoi targeting the female staff.

The AIIMS administration has handed over the charge of the CTVS department to senior professor Dr V Devagourou with immediate effect.

“In view of the complaint dated 30.09.2025 received from a female nursing officer of the Department of CTVS against Dr. A.K. Bisoi, Professor and HoD of CTVS, and the representations in that regard received from the AIIMS Nurses Union dated 30/09/2025, 04/10/2025, and 07/10/2025, the Director has assigned the charge of Head of the Dept of CTVS to Dr V. Devagourou, Professor of CTVS, with immediate effect, till further orders,” an AIIMS memorandum issued on October 11 said.

The AIIMS Nurses Union, in the complaint to the PMO on October 9, said it had “by our communications dated 30.09.2025 and 04.10. 2025 addressed to the Director AllMS - New Delhi had brought to his kind notice regarding the severe and disturbing conduct of Dr A.K. Bisoi... for the use of abusive, vulgar and sexist language against one of the members who happens to be a woman Nursing Staff.”

Bisoi has been repeatedly using “vulgar, unprofessional, and derogatory language targeting the female nursing staff and the nursing fraternity at large”, the complaint alleged.

“ Dr A. K Bisoi intimidated nurses by openly threatening to teach a lesson to all those who had complained against him. Dr A.K. Bisoi further threatened to remove the concerned nurse from her clinical posting in retaliation.

“It is deeply shameful that female employees are being harassed, humiliated, and intimidated in the aforesaid manner,” the complaint said.

According to sources, an inquiry committee has also been formed to look into the allegations. In the complaint, the union also mentioned that in March 2009, Bisoi was suspended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for his unlawful acts.

In 2019, he was involved in “acts of harassment towards female nurses and objected to the Namaste Campaign initiated by the Infection Control Team.”

Although a committee was constituted to investigate the matter, no strict action was taken against him, the complaint stated.