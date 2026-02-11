Aid for over 15K kids, `134-crore boost for workers and villages

New Delhi: In a major outreach to labourers and rural communities, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday unveiled a package of welfare and infrastructure initiatives, including education support for more than 15,700 children of construction workers and development projects worth Rs 134 crore. Speaking at a large public programme at Tyagraj Stadium, she emphasised the government’s commitment to dignity, welfare, and opportunity for those who contribute to the capital’s growth.



Overseeing the direct transfer of more than Rs 12.40 crore into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, Gupta told the gathering, “Delhi is not built only with bricks and roads; it is built by the hands of workers. Ensuring their safety, dignity and future is our priority.” Stressing the importance of labour welfare, she added, “Delhi can only become stronger when its workers are strong.”

The Chief Minister also inaugurated newly constructed panchayat buildings in two villages and laid the foundation stone for 59 projects across 37 villages. These initiatives aim to strengthen infrastructure and civic amenities in rural Delhi. Marking the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, she said the government is guided by the principle of Antyodaya, uplifting the last person in the queue, and referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, stating that governance is a means of service rather than privilege.

Criticising previous administrations, Gupta said they failed to properly utilise the cess fund meant for worker welfare, asserting that her government is dedicated to those who contribute daily to the city’s development.

Under the education assistance scheme of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, students from Classes 1 to 8 will receive Rs 500 per month, Classes 9 and 10 Rs 700, and Classes 11 and 12 Rs 1,000. Undergraduate students are eligible for Rs 3,000 per month, while those pursuing professional courses such as engineering, medical, ITI, polytechnic, and MBA programmes can receive up to Rs 10,000 monthly.

Highlighting broader reforms, Gupta noted that Delhi offers one of the country’s highest minimum wages, Rs 18,456 for unskilled workers, Rs.20,371 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 22,411 for skilled workers. More than 44 labour laws are being enforced, a dedicated helpline (155214) has been launched, over 36 lakh unorganised workers registered on the e-Shram portal, and 1,028 children rescued from child labour through 72 enforcement drives.

Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra said departments that had slowed earlier are now seeing rapid reforms, adding, “After years of stagnation, workers’ welfare is back on track.”