AI Summit: NDMC reviews 235 plaints

New Delhi: Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Kuljeet Singh Chahal, on Monday reviewed complaints received at the civic body’s Command and Control Centre during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and directed officials to ensure time-bound redressal.

According to officials, 235 complaints were received between February 14 and 16 (till 3.35 p.m.). Chahal said all grievances had been forwarded to the respective departments and resolved, with a few remaining cases under process to be cleared by the end of the day.

The complaints pertained to health, civil engineering, maintenance, horticulture, electrical services, enforcement, and parking management. Officials said the maximum number of complaints were related to the Health and Civil Engineering Departments. Chahal said NDMC was aligned with the summit’s theme of public welfare and inclusive progress, with teams deployed round the clock to ensure cleanliness, infrastructure readiness and public convenience.