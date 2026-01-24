AI smart glasses, 30,000 personnel to secure Capital

New Delhi: More than 30,000 police personnel and over 70 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed across the national capital to secure Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Friday.



In a first, security forces will use AI-enabled smart glasses equipped with facial recognition system (FRS) and thermal imaging technology.

The Indian-made smart glasses will be linked in real-time to a police database of criminals, suspected and proclaimed offenders. This will allow personnel on the ground to identify individuals in crowded areas instantly.

“The wearable devices will connect to mobile phones used by police officers, giving them access to the criminal database,” Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

He explained that a green box appears on the device if a person has no criminal history, while a red box signals a criminal record.

The security grid includes multi-layered barricading and six layers of checking and frisking. Thousand of CCTV cameras, including those with FRS, have been installed in the New Delhi. Mobile vehicles equipped with FRS will also be deployed at various points. “Delhi Police is well prepared to tackle any kind of situation,” Mahla said, adding that mock drills are being conducted with multiple security agencies. Of the total deployment, 10,000 personnel will be stationed specifically in the New Delhi.

The DCPs of all districts are properly briefed about the security arrangements. Police officers would remain on high alert and promptly report any suspicious activity immediately, he said.

Another officer said approximately 4,000 rooftop security points have been identified across the New Delhi, North and Central districts. About 500 high-resolution AI cameras are being installed along the parade route and surrounding areas. All attendees of the Republic Day parade will be provided with security stickers.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have completed route surveys and anti-sabotage checks. Vigilance has been increased in high-footfall areas such as bus stops, railway station and popular markets.

Preventive measures currently underway include tenant and servant verification drives across the city. Police are also holding “eyes and ears” awareness sessions with auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, vendors, and local service providers.

Interstate coordination meeting are being held between the Delhi Police and their counterparts in neighbouring states to facilitate information sharing and joint preparedness.