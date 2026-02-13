AI shift needs new skills: Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi: Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, on Friday underscored the urgent need for reskilling and balanced policymaking to address the economic transformation driven by artificial intelligence while speaking at the 3rd National Seminar on “Challenges and Opportunities in the Age of AI: An Economic Perspective” at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.



Addressing students, faculty, policymakers, and industry experts, Gupta said, “India stands at a decisive juncture in the age of Artificial Intelligence. The objective must be clear, to harness technology in a manner that strengthens opportunity, safeguards fairness, and advances inclusive economic growth.” The seminar, organised by the college’s Department of Economics, also featured Ram Singh, Director of the Delhi School of Economics and a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, along with other distinguished speakers from academia and industry.

In his address, the Speaker described artificial intelligence as a structural economic force reshaping productivity, labour markets, capital allocation, and global competitiveness. He noted that economies worldwide are reorganising around data, algorithms, and computational capacity, with AI influencing sectors ranging from manufacturing and agriculture to healthcare, logistics, financial systems, and public administration. Highlighting India’s position as one of the fastest-growing digital economies, Gupta said the country’s digital public infrastructure and youthful demographic profile place it at a strategic advantage in the global transition. He emphasised that AI can enhance productivity, promote financial inclusion through improved credit assessment and risk modelling, strengthen public service delivery, and foster innovation across high-value industries. Referring to global labour trends, he observed that AI-linked roles are often associated with higher wages and improved job quality, presenting significant opportunities for young professionals.