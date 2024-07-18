AI passenger’s refusal to take refreshments leads to his arrest for smuggling gold worth `69 lakh

New Delhi: An Air India passenger’s refusal to take any refreshments during flight AI 992 from Jeddah to Delhi, raise suspicion, ultimately leding to his arrest arrest at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 69 lakh.

According to news reports, the unnamed man first refused to drink any water offered by the flight attendant to each passenger and also refused to take all food and drinks offered to him. His behaviour raised suspicion and the flight attendant informed the captain, who informed security agencies about the suspicious behaviour of the passenger via Air Traffic Control.When the Air India flight landed in Delhi, security personnel stopped the passenger for questioning when he tried to pass through the Green Customs Clearance Channel.

During the questioning, the man admitted that he had gold paste concealed in his rectum in the form of four oval capsules worth over Rs 69 lakhs.

Joint Commissioner (Customs) Monika Yadav said, “approximately 1096.76 grams of gold were recovered from the Air India passenger. He was arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act after he admitted to smuggling gold from Jeddah. An investigation has been launched into the incident.”

Cabin crew have been directed by security agencies to pay attention to passengers who refuse all food and drinks on long flights as they are suspected to be smuggling gold in their bodies.