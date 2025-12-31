AI Express pilot arrested after IGI Airport assault

New Delhi: An Air India Express pilot has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly physically assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

According to the police, the complainant, identified as Ankit Dewan, had posted on X claiming he was assaulted, which prompted the police to take cognisance of the matter even before a formal complaint was filed.

No complaint was initially lodged either by Dewan or by the airline with the concerned police station. The matter came to the notice of the department only after Dewan’s social media post began circulating online.

The police said they had clarified that appropriate legal action would be initiated once a written complaint was received from the alleged victim.

Subsequently, a formal complaint was received via email from Dewan. Following this, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of law and an investigation was launched.

Police said the complainant was called to record a detailed statement, and his medical examination was also facilitated as part of the evidence-gathering process. Statements of other relevant individuals are being recorded, officials added.

As part of the probe, investigators collected CCTV footage from the airport terminal and other locations linked to the incident.

Police confirmed that the accused pilot was also summoned for questioning during the inquiry. Based on the findings and available evidence, the pilot was arrested a few days ago, officials said.

The police emphasised that the investigation is being conducted strictly on the merits of the case and on the basis of available evidence.

They added that information would be shared with the public as and when possible, provided it does not compromise the outcome of the investigation. Further examination of CCTV footage, witness statements and documentary records is ongoing.

The incident has drawn public attention as it emerged through social media rather than the routine law-and-order reporting mechanism. Police clarified that while social media posts can alert authorities, formal action is initiated only after a complaint is received.

Air India Express has not issued any formal statement on the matter so far. Police said further details regarding the allegations or the circumstances leading to the arrest would be shared after key aspects of the investigation are completed.