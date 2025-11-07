AI alert helps cops bust trafficking racket disguised as spa; 6 rescued

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have busted a trafficking racket operating under the guise of a spa, rescuing six women after receiving an alert through the AI-enabled Say Help safety app.

According to officials, the timely digital tip-off led to the rescue of six women and the arrest of one accused, while the spa premises were sealed.

The alert was received during the intervening night of October 30 and 31 via the Say Help app — a real-time emergency platform developed to enhance women’s

and public safety.

Acting swiftly, a joint team from the Special Staff and the Say Help response unit initiated technical surveillance and launched a decoy operation to verify the report.

During the operation, intelligence indicated that Galaxy Spa, located on the second floor of a building near Today Hotel on DBG Road, Nabi Karim, was being used as a front for immoral trafficking.

A police decoy, equipped with Rs 2,000 in pre-marked currency, entered the premises posing as a customer and confirmed the illegal activity through a prearranged missed WhatsApp call.

At around 7:25 pm, the raiding team entered the spa and found six women engaged in immoral activities along with a female receptionist. Police recovered the marked currency and three sealed packets of condoms

from the spot.

The receptionist, a 36-year-old resident of Paharganj, admitted to running the operation along with her husband. A case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, was registered at Nabi Karim Police Station.

The rescued women, aged between 21 and 34 years, are residents of Delhi, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. They have been handed over to welfare authorities for rehabilitation.

Officials said the operation highlights the growing role of AI-based tools such as the Say Help app in enabling swift, data-backed responses to crimes against women.

The app, which offers live GPS tracking, video evidence and real-time alerts to police and emergency contacts, has become a key component of the Delhi Police’s initiative to enhance women’s safety and dismantle human trafficking networks.