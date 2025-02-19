AHTU trace, reunite 2 minors with family

NEW DELHI: In two separate cases of missing children, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi Police successfully traced and reunited a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl with their families.

According to the police, the operations, conducted under the initiative “Operation Milap,” showcased the relentless efforts of law enforcement in safeguarding minors.

On February 12, a complaint was filed at Palam Village Police Station regarding the disappearance of a 14-year-old boy, identified as JK.

A case under Section 137(2) was registered, and a specialized team led by Inspector Balbir Singh, ASI Mukesh and W/HC Sangeeta was assigned to the case.

The officers initiated a thorough search, engaging with the boy’s family, friends, and informants. Photographs and details were circulated across institutions and among officers.

After extensive efforts, JK was located in Dilshad Garden, Delhi. Upon questioning, he revealed that he had run away due to restrictions at home. Following legal formalities, he was safely reunited with his family.

In another case, the AHTU Crime Branch, under the supervision of ACP Arun Chauhan, successfully recovered a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since December 18, 2024.

