AHTU team rescues minor, nabs suspect

NEW DELHI: A team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has rescued a 17-year-old girl and apprehended the suspect in a kidnapping case from

Uttar Pradesh.

The minor had been missing since November 28, 2024, from Mahindra Park, Delhi. In a determined operation, the AHTU team conducted multiple raids across Pilibhit and Haldwani, Uttarakhand, analysing call data records of over 40 mobile numbers to trace the suspect. Despite frequent location and identity changes, he was tracked down and arrested after an 8-hour pursuit.