AHTU rescues two missing minor girls

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has rescued two missing or kidnapped minor girls, including a house help, from different parts of the national capital.

The police were informed about the minor girls through a complaint registered in the different police stations of the capital city. According to the police, the operations not only led to the safe reunion of both 17-year-old victims with their families but also resulted in the apprehension of one suspect.

The first case was reported on April 8, at the Uttam Nagar Police Station, where a 17-year-old girl had gone missing.

A case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. Given the age of the victim and the sensitive nature of the case, the AHTU team led by Inspector Virender Kumar and including Head Constable Anuj and Woman Head Constable Sukanya, under the supervision of ACP Arun Chauhan, took over the investigation.

Acting swiftly, the team conducted a thorough analysis of call data records from around 30 mobile phones, while also gathering manual intelligence by speaking to the girl’s family, friends, and other acquaintances.

Based on this detailed surveillance and investigative groundwork, the girl was traced to the Prahladpur area in Delhi. A 23-year-old male suspect was also apprehended during the operation.

In the second incident, reported on May 4, at Budh Vihar Police Station in Rohini, another 17-year-old girl was reported missing.

The AHTU team, led by Inspector Manoj Dahiya, traced a missing 17-year-old girl to India Gate on May 10. She had left home after a family dispute, later travelling to Ujjain and Agra before returning. Both rescued girls were handed to investigating officers. Delhi Police reaffirmed its commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals

and ensuring justice.