AHTU rescues three missing minors across Delhi in swift operations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) has successfully recovered three missing minors in separate cases across the city.

A 17-year-old boy, reported missing on November 24 from Kishan Garh, was found in Vasant Village following a detailed investigation. The teenager had left home after a dispute with his father.

A 16-year-old boy, missing since October 17 from Sangam Vihar, was located at Nizamuddin Railway Station after extensive raids and surveillance.

He had travelled with his uncle to Bihar and Karnataka.

Additionally, a 16-year-old girl, missing since November 25 from Pul Prahlad Pur, was found in Badarpur after running away due to pressure to marry against her will. The recovery highlights the critical role of community cooperation in addressing such cases.