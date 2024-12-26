AHTU rescues missing girl after two years

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police successfully rescued a missing minor girl after two years and reunited a disabled five-year-old girl with her family in separate operations. The AHTU team recovered the 18-year-old girl, who was missing since January 2022, from near Tilak Marg. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been offered for her recovery. She had left home due to a dispute with her parents. In another case, the Mehrauli Police found an abandoned five-year-old disabled girl near Bangla Chowk.

Through extensive investigation and community efforts, the girl was safely returned to her family. Both operations demonstrate the Delhi Police’s dedication to protecting vulnerable individuals.