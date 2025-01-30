AHTU rescues minor boy from Nizamuddin

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has rescued a 14-year-old minor boy from Pathar Wali Masjid Nizamuddin.

The police were informed about the incident through a missing persons complaint registered at the Jahangir Puri Police Station.

According to the police, the victim had been reported missing by his family, leading to the registration of a case under Section 137(2) BNS 2023 at Jahangirpuri Police Station on January 21.

Recognising the urgency and sensitivity of the case, a specialized team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, led by Inspector Manoj Dahiya and supported by W/SI Pinki Rani, W/SI Bimla, and W/HC Sweety, took charge of the investigation.

The team worked tirelessly, gathering information from the boy’s parents, relatives, and other sources.

Utilising both technical surveillance and manual intelligence, the investigators managed to trace the boy to the vicinity of Pather Wali Masjid, near Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the boy had left home willingly, as he was unwilling to continue his studies.

His father, a rickshaw puller, had returned home for the weekend, but the boy left without informing his family on January 20.

Traveling across the city on various buses, he eventually arrived in Nizamuddin and sought shelter at the mosque near the dargah.

After being rescued, the boy was handed over to the investigating officer at Jahangir Puri Police Station for further legal procedures.

The recovery highlights the dedicated efforts of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, which has been instrumental in addressing cases of missing and exploited children.