AHTU rescues four missing girls

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch successfully rescued four missing minor girls from different locations in Bihar.

The police were informed about the girls through a complaint about missing persons registered at different police stations.

According to the police, a 13-year-old girl had been reported missing from the Ranhola area of Outer Delhi on January 28.

A case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Ranhola Police Station. As investigations progressed, it was discovered that two of her classmates, twin sisters, had also gone missing on the same day.

The AHTU team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch took up the case due to its sensitivity. A team led by Inspector Manoj Dahiya, along with ASI Gopal Krishan, Ct. Dharamraj, and W/Ct. Mitu worked relentlessly, gathering intelligence from the victims’ families and utilizing technical surveillance.

Their efforts led them to Chhapra, Bihar, where the three girls were found at the residence of a former schoolmate, Suman, who had moved there after marriage.

Investigations revealed that the girls had pooled money from their friends and traveled without informing their families.

The rescued minors were handed over to the investigating officer and reunited with their parents.

In another operation, AHTU successfully recovered a 17-year-old girl from Samastipur, Bihar. The case had initially been reported on August 23, 2024, when the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at Inderpuri Police Station, Delhi.

AHTU rescued a missing girl within the court-mandated deadline, following a financial transaction lead. A suspect was apprehended, and further investigation is ongoing, highlighting AHTU’s efficiency in handling sensitive cases.