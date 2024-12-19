AHTU rescues 2 missing girls

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) successfully rescued two missing minor girls following a coordinated investigation. The 14 and 15-year-olds, from Mohan Garden, had left home without informing their families on 16 December.

Their families filed missing person complaints, prompting investigations by local police and the AHTU.

After extensive inquiries, technical surveillance, and CCTV analysis across Delhi NCR, the girls were located at Subhash Nagar Metro Station on 18 December.

The operation’s success was credited to HC Upender’s intelligence. The girls, classmates from the same school, had spontaneously decided

to visit Noida.