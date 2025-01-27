AHTU rescues 11-year-old missing girl

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch team has successfully rescued an 11-year-old girl who had been missing since January 24 from Budhpur Village.

The police were informed about the girl through a complaint registered at the Nangloi Police Station.

According to the police, the case was reported at Nangloi Police Station on Saturday, under Section 137(2) of the BNS 2023 Act.

The incident raised alarm due to the girl’s age and vulnerability, prompting swift action by AHTU. The team, led by Inspector Manoj Dahiya along with W/SI Pinki Rani and W/SI Bimla, immediately initiated an investigation, treating the matter as a high priority.

AHTU officials utilised a combination of technical surveillance and manual intelligence-gathering methods to locate the victim.

They engaged extensively with the girl’s parents, relatives, and other informants to piece together crucial leads. Their relentless efforts culminated in the successful rescue of the minor from Budhpur Village.

Following her recovery, the girl was handed over to the investigating officer at Nangloi Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The operation highlights the critical role of AHTU, which serves as the nodal agency of the Delhi Police for cases involving human trafficking and missing minors.

The team’s swift and coordinated response underscores its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of vulnerable individuals in the community.

Authorities have emphasized their commitment to uncovering the circumstances behind the girl’s disappearance.