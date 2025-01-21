AHTU rescue missing minor from New Delhi Railway Stn

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has rescued a missing minor girl from New Delhi Railway Station.

According to the police, the girl, listed as kidnapped, had disappeared from the Subhash Palace area, leading to a case being registered under Section 137(2) of the BNS Act, 2023.

The rescue operation was conducted by a dedicated team comprising Inspector Manoj Dahiya, ASI Gopal Krishan, W/Ct Mintu, and Ct Dharamraj.

Given the victim’s age and the sensitivity of the case, the AHTU, a nodal agency for combating human trafficking in Delhi, took swift and decisive action.

The investigation began with extensive groundwork, including meeting the girl’s parents and friends to gather crucial information.

The team also analysed call detail records (CDR) of multiple mobile numbers, employing technical surveillance to trace the minor’s movements.

These combined efforts eventually led the team to New Delhi Railway Station, where the victim was located and safely recovered.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the girl, who had studied up to the seventh grade, had been living in Delhi with her uncle and aunt while working at a beauty parlor.

She reportedly left home after an argument with her guardians, choosing not to inform them of her whereabouts.

During her time away, she traveled to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Nasik in Maharashtra, staying in these cities before returning to Delhi.

The rescued minor has been handed over to the investigating officer at P.S Subhash Palace for further legal proceedings.

Authorities are now probing the details of her disappearance and the circumstances surrounding her travels to ensure her safety and well-being.

This case underscores the importance of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit’s role in safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

The prompt recovery of the girl highlights the unit’s commitment to resolving sensitive cases with precision

and urgency.