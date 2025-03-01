AHTU rescue 3 missing minors in separate operations

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has rescued three missing minors in two separate operations.

A 15-year-old girl, missing from Samaipur Badli since November 4, 2024, was recovered from Alwar, Rajasthan, on February 27.

The case, registered on November 6 under Section 137(2) BNS, led to extensive raids in Alwar and Delhi NCR using technical surveillance, CCTV analysis, and mobile tracking. The operation, led by Inspector Ina Kumari under ACP Arun Chauhan, resulted in the arrest of a suspect who had lured the girl with false promises and used a forged Aadhaar card to misrepresent her age.

The victim and suspect were handed over to local police.

In another case, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, missing from Sagarpur since February 25, were traced to Badarpur on February 27. Inspector Balbir Singh’s team collaborated with families, used informants, and distributed photographs to locate them.

Both minors were safely reunited with their parents. The swift actions of the AHTU teams were praised by law enforcement and families. Investigations are ongoing.