AHTU cracks two cases, rescues missing Delhi girls

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch successfully rescued two minor girls reported missing from different parts of Delhi in two separate operations. According to the police, in the first case, a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since November 7, 2024, from the Bawana area in Outer North Delhi was traced and recovered from Samastipur district in Bihar.

A case was registered at the Bawana Police Station on the same day under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The sensitive nature of the case prompted the AHTU team, led by Inspector Manoj Dahiya, SI Narender Kumar, and W/SI Pinki Rani, under the supervision of ACP AHTU Arun Chauhan, to take immediate action.

The team conducted multiple raids across Haryana and Punjab, gathering information from the victim’s parents, relatives, and friends.

Using technical surveillance, they tracked the girl to Vikrampur, Bihar, where she was residing at a relative’s house of the alleged perpetrator, identified as Neeraj, a Raj Mistri (mason) from her neighborhood.

