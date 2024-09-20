Ahlawat to be new face in Cabinet, four ministers to be retained: AAP

New Delhi: In a pivotal moment for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Atishi is set to take office as Delhi’s new Chief Minister on September 21, marking a significant leadership transition following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. The new Cabinet will see four ministers retained from the previous administration, alongside the induction of Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, a first-time MLA representing Sultanpur Majra.



Joining Atishi in the new Cabinet are seasoned ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, and Imran Hussain, all of whom have played critical roles in the outgoing administration. Gopal Rai will continue to oversee environment and development, focusing on sustainability and urban planning. Saurabh Bharadwaj, managing health, tourism, and urban development, is expected to address healthcare access and city infrastructure, which remain pressing issues for residents.

Kailash Gahlot brings his expertise in transport, home affairs, and women and child development, ensuring that critical safety and transport measures are prioritised. Imran Hussain, as the minister for food and supplies, will continue to handle essential resource management in the capital, especially in light of ongoing recovery efforts following the pandemic.

Mukesh Ahlawat’s induction into the Cabinet fills the void left by Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned from his position as social welfare minister and AAP earlier this year. Ahlawat’s victory in the 2020 elections, where he won by over 48,000 votes, highlights his strong support base and the fresh perspective he brings to governance. As a newcomer in the Cabinet, Ahlawat represents a new generation of leaders within AAP, and his role will be crucial in addressing the social welfare needs of Delhi’s populace. Atishi’s appointment comes with high expectations as she brings her experience managing multiple portfolios, including finance, education, and public works, during her tenure under Kejriwal. “I am honoured to step into this role and grateful to Arvind Kejriwal for his trust in me. This reflects AAP’s commitment to inclusivity and progress,” Atishi

stated. Her background and capability in handling significant responsibilities were instrumental in her selection as Kejriwal’s successor.

The newly formed cabinet faces significant challenges ahead, particularly with several pending welfare schemes, needing swift approval and implementation. The pressures of upcoming assembly elections in February 2025 further emphasize the urgency for effective governance.

Despite the anticipated challenges, Atishi’s leadership is seen as a promising development for AAP. The oath ceremony, expected to be a subdued event at Raj Niwas, underscores the reflective mood following Kejriwal’s resignation.

As Atishi steps into her new role, she has expressed a commitment to uniting the party and fulfilling its promises to the electorate.

With a blend of experienced ministers and a new face, Atishi’s cabinet is positioned to tackle the pressing issues facing Delhi while preparing for a competitive electoral landscape. As they embark on this new journey, the effectiveness of their collaboration will be vital in shaping the city’s future and ensuring the welfare of its residents.